NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T North Dakota 10 2 2 2 34 55 35 19 3 3 Denver 7 3 4 3 28 42 30 17 4 5 Minnesota-Duluth 8 4 2 0 26 50 36 13 9 2 Western Michigan 7 5 2 2 25 50 48 11 9 4 Omaha 5 6 3 0 18 43 45 11 10 5 St. Cloud St. 5 9 0 0 15 35 48 8 12 4 Miami 3 9 2 1 12 40 49 6 14 4 Colorado College 3 10 1 0 10 34 58 8 13 1 Friday’s Games

W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Miami at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

RPI at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

RPI at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

