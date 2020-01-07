ND, NC State meet in conference play

Notre Dame (10-4, 1-2) vs. North Carolina State (10-4, 1-2)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits North Carolina State in an ACC matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Notre Dame beat Syracuse by one point, while North Carolina State is coming off of an 81-70 loss to Clemson.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Markell Johnson, C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have collectively accounted for 73 percent of North Carolina State’s scoring this season. For Notre Dame, John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 63 percent of all Notre Dame scoring, including 72 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has made or assisted on 47 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Notre Dame is 6-0 when it makes 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-4 when it falls short of that total. North Carolina State is 7-0 when it makes at least eight from 3-point range and 3-4 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 63.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has committed a turnover on just 13.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Division I teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 9.6 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.