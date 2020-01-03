NDSU takes on Northland

Northland vs. North Dakota State (10-5)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison will be taking on the LumberJacks of Division III Northland. North Dakota State is coming off a 94-74 home win over Western Illinois in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tyson Ward has averaged 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bison, while Vinnie Shahid has accounted for 15.9 points per game.LIKEABLE LARRY: Benny Larry has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

LAST TIME: North Dakota State scored 90 and came away with a 47-point win over Northland when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State went 5-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bison put up 69.9 points per contest across those 14 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.