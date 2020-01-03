Listen Live Sports

NDSU takes on Northland

January 3, 2020 3:30 pm
 
Northland vs. North Dakota State (10-5)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison will be taking on the LumberJacks of Division III Northland. North Dakota State is coming off a 94-74 home win over Western Illinois in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tyson Ward has averaged 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bison, while Vinnie Shahid has accounted for 15.9 points per game.LIKEABLE LARRY: Benny Larry has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST TIME: North Dakota State scored 90 and came away with a 47-point win over Northland when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State went 5-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bison put up 69.9 points per contest across those 14 contests.

