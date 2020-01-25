Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Near-perfect Kennedy carries McNeese past Houston Baptist

January 25, 2020 7:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Sha’markus Kennedy scored a career-high 37 points with 14 rebounds and McNeese State defeated Houston Baptist 102-89 on Saturday.

Kennedy missed just one of 15-shot attempts and was 9 of 11 from the foul line. Kennedy entered the game with the fifth-highest shooting percentage in the country. He’s now 137 of 196 (69.9%) in 19 games.

It was his eighth double-double effort of the season.

A.J. Lawson had 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds for McNeese State (11-9, 6-3 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Roydell Brown added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Trey Johnson scored 11 points.

Advertisement

McNeese State is 5-0 when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Ian DuBose had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (1-16, 1-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Jalon Gates scored 19 and Myles Pierre had 18 with six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in