NEBRASKA 72, NO. 24 MINNESOTA 58

January 4, 2020 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA (11-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tai. Bello 30 8-20 0-1 4-5 1 5 16
Brunson 25 3-8 0-0 1-2 1 3 7
Hubbard 32 3-11 2-2 0-4 2 1 10
Pitts 39 5-17 1-1 0-3 4 2 12
Scalia 27 2-8 0-0 1-7 0 2 5
Keh. Bello 16 0-1 0-0 0-6 0 0 0
Adashchyk 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Powell 26 2-8 4-4 1-4 1 1 8
Totals 200 23-73 7-8 11-38 9 14 58

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 5-18, (Hubbard 2-8, Brunson 1-1, Pitts 1-5, Scalia 1-4)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Tai. Bello 2, Keh. Bello 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Pitts 4, Keh. Bello 2, Brunson 1, Hubbard 1, Scalia 1)

Steals: 8 (Tai. Bello 2, Keh. Bello 2, Powell 2, Hubbard 1, Pitts 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEBRASKA (12-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Veerbeek 23 2-4 0-0 0-2 1 1 5
Cain 34 9-13 1-2 4-15 1 1 19
Eliely 31 1-5 2-4 0-4 3 1 5
Haiby 28 6-11 2-3 1-8 3 3 17
Whitish 30 5-8 2-2 0-5 2 0 17
Bourne 10 0-2 1-2 1-3 0 2 1
Brown 26 4-14 0-0 2-5 0 1 8
Mershon 9 0-2 0-0 2-5 1 3 0
Brady 9 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Totals 200 27-61 8-13 10-50 12 13 72

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 10-19, (Whitish 5-8, Haiby 3-5, Veerbeek 1-2, Eliely 1-2, Bourne 0-1, Brown 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Cain 6, Eliely 1, Whitish 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Whitish 4, Brown 3, Eliely 2, Haiby 2, Brady 2, Bourne 1)

Steals: 3 (Haiby 2, Whitish 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota 10 16 18 14 —58
Nebraska 13 22 19 18 —72

A_5,940.

Officials_Doug Knight, Kevin Pethtel, Dee Kantner.

