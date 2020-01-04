Listen Live Sports

NEBRASKA 72, NO. 24 MINNESOTA 58

January 4, 2020 10:25 pm
 
MINNESOTA (11-3)

Tai. Bello 8-20 0-1 16, Brunson 3-8 0-0 7, Hubbard 3-11 2-2 10, Pitts 5-17 1-1 12, Scalia 2-8 0-0 5, Keh. Bello 0-1 0-0 0, Adashchyk 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 2-8 4-4 8, Totals 23-73 7-8 58.

NEBRASKA (12-2)

Veerbeek 2-4 0-0 5, Cain 9-13 1-2 19, Eliely 1-5 2-4 5, Haiby 6-11 2-3 17, Whitish 5-8 2-2 17, Bourne 0-2 1-2 1, Brown 4-14 0-0 8, Mershon 0-2 0-0 0, Brady 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 8-13 72.

Minnesota 10 16 18 14 —58
Nebraska 13 22 19 18 —72

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-18 (Brunson 1-1, Hubbard 2-8, Pitts 1-5, Scalia 1-4), Nebraska 10-19 (Veerbeek 1-2, Eliely 1-2, Haiby 3-5, Whitish 5-8, Bourne 0-1, Brown 0-1). Assists_Minnesota 9 (Pitts 4), Nebraska 12 (Eliely 3). Fouled Out_Minnesota Tai. Bello, Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Scalia 7), Nebraska 50 (Cain 15). Total Fouls_Minnesota 14, Nebraska 13. Technical Fouls_None.A_5,940.

