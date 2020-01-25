Listen Live Sports

Nebraska 72, Wisconsin 71

January 25, 2020 2:44 pm
 
NEBRASKA (15-5)

Veerbeek 3-6 2-2 11, Cain 4-11 3-3 11, Eliely 1-3 4-5 6, Haiby 3-8 5-6 11, Whitish 1-7 2-2 5, Bourne 3-5 1-2 8, Brown 5-17 9-10 20, Mershon 0-0 0-0 0, Brady 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 26-30 72

WISCONSIN (10-10)

Laszewski 5-13 4-6 14, Lewis 8-18 4-6 21, Beverley 3-8 2-2 9, Hilliard 2-5 0-0 4, Van Leeuwen 1-2 0-0 2, Fredrickson 1-5 0-0 2, Stauffacher 0-3 0-0 0, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 3-5 2-2 11, Luehring 1-3 0-0 3, Pospisilova 2-6 0-0 5, Totals 26-68 12-16 71

Nebraska 20 18 9 25 72
Wisconsin 19 17 21 14 71

3-Point Goals_Nebraska 6-18 (Veerbeek 3-5, Eliely 0-2, Haiby 0-2, Whitish 1-3, Bourne 1-2, Brown 1-3, Brady 0-1), Wisconsin 7-19 (Lewis 1-1, Beverley 1-4, Hilliard 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Fredrickson 0-1, Stauffacher 0-2, Gilreath 3-5, Luehring 1-2, Pospisilova 1-2). Assists_Nebraska 6 (Haiby 3), Wisconsin 18 (Beverley 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 41 (Cain 4-9), Wisconsin 41 (Laszewski 4-9). Total Fouls_Nebraska 17, Wisconsin 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,191.

