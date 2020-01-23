Listen Live Sports

Nebraska faces tough test vs No. 24 Rutgers

January 23, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Nebraska (7-12, 2-6) vs. No. 24 Rutgers (14-5, 5-3)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Rutgers presents a tough challenge for Nebraska. Nebraska has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Rutgers lost 85-80 to Iowa on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 12.7 points and six rebounds while Myles Johnson has put up 9.2 points and 7.9 rebounds. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack has averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists while Dachon Burke Jr. has put up 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mack has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last five games. Mack has 25 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 7-5 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Rutgers is a perfect 10-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Scarlet Knights are 4-5 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough Rutgers defense has held opponents to 60.1 points per game, the 11th-lowest mark in Division I. Nebraska has allowed an average of 75.2 points through 19 games (ranking the Cornhuskers 261st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

