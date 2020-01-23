Nebraska-Omaha 87, W. Illinois 82, OT

W. ILLINOIS (5-12)

Pyle 5-12 3-4 13, Duff 4-9 1-2 11, Webster 6-20 2-2 17, Young 4-9 0-0 11, Claar 4-5 5-6 13, Arrington 4-6 2-2 10, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, R.Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-66 13-16 82.

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (11-10)

Gibson 5-11 2-2 13, K.Robinson 8-19 3-3 24, Pile 4-4 8-11 16, Akinwole 4-6 2-2 11, Ruffin 3-9 6-6 12, Thornhill 3-8 0-0 6, Tut 2-5 1-1 5, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 22-25 87.

Halftime_W. Illinois 42-31. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 9-27 (Young 3-6, Webster 3-10, Duff 2-5, Jones 1-2, Pyle 0-4), Nebraska-Omaha 7-22 (K.Robinson 5-9, Akinwole 1-2, Gibson 1-4, Tut 0-1, Thornhill 0-2, Ruffin 0-4). Fouled Out_Claar. Rebounds_W. Illinois 33 (Pyle 9), Nebraska-Omaha 32 (Pile 11). Assists_W. Illinois 10 (Webster 4), Nebraska-Omaha 11 (K.Robinson 3). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 21, Nebraska-Omaha 20. A_1,775 (7,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.