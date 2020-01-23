Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nevada 86, UNLV 72

January 23, 2020 1:18 am
 
< a min read
      

UNLV (11-10)

Hardy 9-15 2-2 23, Coleman 1-6 2-2 5, Hamilton 10-23 4-8 26, Blair 0-4 3-4 3, Mbacke Diong 1-4 4-4 6, Antonio 1-6 0-0 3, Tillman 0-4 4-4 4, Shibel 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 23-64 19-25 72.

NEVADA (12-8)

Johnson 3-10 10-11 19, Harris 8-17 9-11 28, Drew 4-7 5-6 15, Zouzoua 4-6 1-1 11, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Meeks 1-8 0-0 3, Hymes 4-6 0-0 8, Milling 0-1 0-0 0, Reyes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 25-29 86.

Halftime_Nevada 33-27. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 7-25 (Hardy 3-8, Hamilton 2-6, Coleman 1-4, Antonio 1-6, Tillman 0-1), Nevada 11-26 (Harris 3-5, Johnson 3-7, Drew 2-4, Zouzoua 2-4, Meeks 1-5, Milling 0-1). Fouled Out_Coleman, Blair. Rebounds_UNLV 39 (Mbacke Diong 10), Nevada 29 (Harris, Drew 6). Assists_UNLV 10 (Coleman 4), Nevada 16 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_UNLV 23, Nevada 19. A_10,325 (11,536).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate