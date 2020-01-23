Nevada 86, UNLV 72

UNLV (11-10)

Hardy 9-15 2-2 23, Coleman 1-6 2-2 5, Hamilton 10-23 4-8 26, Blair 0-4 3-4 3, Mbacke Diong 1-4 4-4 6, Antonio 1-6 0-0 3, Tillman 0-4 4-4 4, Shibel 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 23-64 19-25 72.

NEVADA (12-8)

Johnson 3-10 10-11 19, Harris 8-17 9-11 28, Drew 4-7 5-6 15, Zouzoua 4-6 1-1 11, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Meeks 1-8 0-0 3, Hymes 4-6 0-0 8, Milling 0-1 0-0 0, Reyes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 25-29 86.

Halftime_Nevada 33-27. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 7-25 (Hardy 3-8, Hamilton 2-6, Coleman 1-4, Antonio 1-6, Tillman 0-1), Nevada 11-26 (Harris 3-5, Johnson 3-7, Drew 2-4, Zouzoua 2-4, Meeks 1-5, Milling 0-1). Fouled Out_Coleman, Blair. Rebounds_UNLV 39 (Mbacke Diong 10), Nevada 29 (Harris, Drew 6). Assists_UNLV 10 (Coleman 4), Nevada 16 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_UNLV 23, Nevada 19. A_10,325 (11,536).

