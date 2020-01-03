Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nevada looks to extend streak vs Boise State

January 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Boise State (10-5, 2-1) vs. Nevada (9-5, 2-0)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Boise State. In its last seven wins against the Broncos, Nevada has won by an average of 10 points. Boise State’s last win in the series came on March 2, 2016, a 76-57 victory.

STEPPING UP: Nevada’s Jalen Harris has averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and four assists while Lindsey Drew has put up 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Broncos, Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Alston has connected on 36.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Nevada has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wolf Pack have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Broncos. Nevada has an assist on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Boise State has assists on 35 of 83 field goals (42.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

