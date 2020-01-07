Nevada looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

Nevada (10-5, 3-0) vs. San Jose State (5-11, 1-3)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. Nevada has won by an average of 16 points in its last eight wins over the Spartans. San Jose State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2014, a 66-64 win.

STEPPING UP: San Jose State’s Seneca Knight has averaged 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while Brae Ivey has put up 8.9 points. For the Wolf Pack, Jalen Harris has averaged 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Jazz Johnson has put up 17.5 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Spartans have given up just 73.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 80.7 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Harris has connected on 31.9 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-10 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 77.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wolf Pack. San Jose State has 49 assists on 84 field goals (58.3 percent) across its past three outings while Nevada has assists on 47 of 82 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada as a collective unit has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MWC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

