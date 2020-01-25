Listen Live Sports

New Hampshire 77, Binghamton 69

January 25, 2020 6:25 pm
 
NEW HAMPSHIRE (10-9)

Hopkins 9-13 2-2 23, Sutherlin 6-13 3-7 15, Martinez 4-9 4-6 12, Lester 1-6 0-0 2, Maultsby 7-9 0-0 16, Carbone 2-4 1-1 7, Payne 1-3 0-0 2, Rosinski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 10-16 77.

BINGHAMTON (8-12)

Sessoms 9-26 7-7 28, Caldwell 3-11 2-3 10, Tinsley 5-7 1-3 13, Mills 2-8 0-0 6, Sarr 2-5 1-2 6, Brown 0-3 1-2 1, Hjalmarsson 1-3 0-0 3, Willis 1-1 0-0 2, Athuai 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 12-17 69.

Halftime_Binghamton 32-30. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 7-16 (Hopkins 3-5, Maultsby 2-3, Carbone 2-4, Lester 0-2, Martinez 0-2), Binghamton 11-32 (Sessoms 3-12, Tinsley 2-4, Mills 2-5, Caldwell 2-7, Hjalmarsson 1-1, Sarr 1-1, Brown 0-2). Fouled Out_Sarr. Rebounds_New Hampshire 33 (Martinez 9), Binghamton 34 (Caldwell 9). Assists_New Hampshire 10 (Maultsby, Carbone 3), Binghamton 11 (Sessoms 7). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 15, Binghamton 16. A_2,804 (5,142).

