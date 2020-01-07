Listen Live Sports

New Hampshire looks for home win vs Maine

January 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Maine (4-11, 0-1) vs. New Hampshire (7-7, 0-1)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire looks for its sixth straight win over Maine at Lundholm Gym. The last victory for the Black Bears at New Hampshire was a 68-60 win on Jan. 29, 2014.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Nick Guadarrama, Sean Sutherlin and Chris Lester have collectively scored 47 percent of New Hampshire’s points this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Maine, Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season.ACCURATE ANDREW: Fleming has connected on 28.2 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK SCORING: New Hampshire has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.6 points while giving up 56.2.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 72.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

