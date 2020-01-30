Listen Live Sports

New Mexico St. 61, CS Bakersfield 57

January 30, 2020 11:46 pm
 
CS BAKERSFIELD (10-12)

Perry 5-8 0-0 10, Allen 5-9 0-1 11, Edler-Davis 3-10 2-2 11, Buckingham 4-9 0-0 9, Stith 3-5 0-0 6, Moore 4-6 0-0 10, Person 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, McCall 0-0 0-2 0, Readus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 2-5 57.

NEW MEXICO ST. (16-6)

Rice 5-10 8-9 20, Aurrecoechea 8-13 7-8 23, T.Brown 1-4 0-2 3, McCants 1-2 1-1 3, Gilyard 2-7 0-1 6, Buchanan 0-2 3-4 3, Bobbitt 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 19-25 61.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 35-30. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 7-21 (Edler-Davis 3-8, Moore 2-4, Allen 1-4, Buckingham 1-4, Lee 0-1), New Mexico St. 6-17 (Gilyard 2-4, Rice 2-4, Bobbitt 1-3, T.Brown 1-3, Aurrecoechea 0-1, Buchanan 0-1, McCants 0-1). Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 27 (Person 6), New Mexico St. 25 (Aurrecoechea 8). Assists_CS Bakersfield 13 (Perry 5), New Mexico St. 10 (Gilyard 3). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 23, New Mexico St. 11. A_5,126 (12,482).

