New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and led them to nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons, has interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants.

The 56-year-old McCarthy met with Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams on Friday.

The search committee had met with Kris Richard, the Dallas’ Cowboys’ defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, on Thursday.

The Giants are expected to meet with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale on Saturday as they move to find a successor to Pat Shurmur, who was fired on Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.

McCarthy has also met with the Cleveland Browns about their coaching vacancy.

McCarthy coached the Packers for 12-plus seasons (2006-2018). He posted a 135-85-2 mark, with the win total being the second highest in the franchise’s history.

The team made the playoffs in eight straight seasons (2009-16), which is tied for the third-longest streak in NFL history.

McCarthy is one of just four coaches to lead a single franchise to eight or more consecutive postseason appearances, joining New England’s Bill Belichick and Pro Football Hall of Famers Tom Landry and Chuck Noll.

Green Bay won the Super Bowl in 2010 as the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

The Packers haven’t been to the Super Bowl since, and McCarthy was criticized during his Green Bay tenure for not getting more out of a team led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and for an offense that grew stale.

The Giants handed McCarthy one of his toughest losses, beating the Packers in a divisional-round game after the team went 15-1 in the regular season.

McCarthy has a proven record with quarterbacks, having worked with Brett Favre and Rodgers. The Giants need someone to develop Daniel Jones in his second season.

The Giants went 4-12 this past season. When McCarthy took over the Packers in 2006, they were coming off a 4-12 season. They improved to 8-8 in his first season and 13-3 the following year, when he won the first of six division titles.

McCarthy entered the NFL in 1993 as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive assistant/quality control coach and held that same position in New Orleans from 2000-04. Two years later, he started four-season stint as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach. McCarthy moved to Green Bay as the quarterbacks coach in 1999. He was the offensive coordinator for the Saints from 2000-04 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2005.

