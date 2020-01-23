NFC Champion Playoff Statistics

|San Francisco 49ers
|
|COMP
|PASSING
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|Garoppolo
|27
|17
|63.0
|208
|1
|1
|TEAM
|27
|17
|63.0
|191
|1
|1
|OPPONENTS
|68
|52
|76.5
|422
|3
|3
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mostert
|41
|278
|6.8
|36t
|4
|Coleman
|28
|126
|4.5
|11
|2
|Samuel
|3
|49
|16.3
|32
|0
|Breida
|9
|19
|2.1
|6
|0
|Garoppolo
|8
|-1
|-0.1
|2
|0
|TEAM
|89
|471
|5.3
|36t
|6
|OPPONENTS
|26
|83
|3.2
|11
|1
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Samuel
|5
|88
|17.6
|30
|0
|Bourne
|4
|46
|11.5
|21
|1
|Kittle
|4
|35
|8.8
|19
|0
|Mostert
|2
|6
|3.0
|10
|0
|Sanders
|2
|33
|16.5
|22
|0
|TEAM
|17
|208
|12.2
|30
|1
|OPPONENTS
|52
|498
|9.6
|65
|3
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Sherman
|2
|16
|8.0
|13
|0
|Moseley
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|3
|25
|8.3
|13
|0
|OPPONENTS
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Wishnowsky
|6
|263
|43.8
|40.5
|3
|56
|0
|TEAM
|6
|263
|43.8
|40.5
|3
|56
|0
|OPPONENTS
|10
|462
|46.2
|41.3
|5
|62
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|James
|4
|49
|12.3
|26
|0
|TEAM
|4
|49
|12.2
|26
|0
|OPPONENTS
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|James
|3
|51
|17.0
|22
|0
|TEAM
|3
|51
|17.0
|22
|0
|OPPONENTS
|7
|177
|25.3
|39
|0
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|14
|27
|17
|6
|0
|64
|OPPONENTS
|7
|3
|7
|13
|0
|30
|SCORING
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|LONG
|PTS
|Gould
|7
|7
|5
|5
|54
|22
|TEAM
|7
|7
|5
|5
|54
|57
|OPPONENTS
|3
|3
|1
|1
|39
|27
