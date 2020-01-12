Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Biggest Postseason Comebacks

January 12, 2020 6:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

The largest comebacks for WIN in NFL postseason history:

32 — Buffalo vs. Houston, Jan. 3, 1993, wild card (trailed 35-3, won 41-38, OT)

28 — Indianapolis vs. Kansas City, Jan. 4, 2014, wild card (trailed 38-10, won 45-44)

25 — New England vs. Atlanta, Feb. 5, 2017, Super Bowl (trailed 28-3, won 34-28, OT)

Advertisement

24 — San Francisco vs. NY Giants, Jan. 5, 2003, wild card (trailed 38-14, won 39-38)

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

24 — Kansas City vs. Houston, Jan. 12, 2020, divisional playoff (trailed 24-0, won 51-31)

20 — Detroit at San Francisco, Dec. 22, 1957, divisional playoff (trailed 27-7, won 31-27)

18 — Dallas at San Francisco, Dec. 23, 1972, divisional playoff (trailed 21-3, won 30-28)

18 — Miami vs. Cleveland, Jan. 4, 1985, divisional playoff (trailed 21-3, won 24-21)

18 — Indianapolis vs. New England, Jan. 21, 2007, AFC championship (trailed 21-3, won 38-34)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1966: First African-American Cabinet member appointed