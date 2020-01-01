NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

Saturday

BUFFALO BILLS at HOUSTON TEXANS — BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related — resting veteran), CB Levi Wallace (ankle). LIMITED: DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), WR Andre Roberts (foot). TEXANS: LIMITED: S Jahleel Addae (achilles), WR Will Fuller (groin), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), LB Jacob Martin (knee), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (ankle).

TENNESSEE TITANS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — TITANS: DNP: WR Adam Humphries (ankle), WR Kalif Raymond (concussion). LIMITED: LB Daren Bates (shoulder), WR Cody Hollister (ankle). FULL: CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot). PATRIOTS: LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), S Terrence Brooks (groin), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin), CB Jason McCourty (groin).

NOTE: No reports released on Sunday’s games.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.