The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NFL Injury Report

January 1, 2020 6:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

Saturday

BUFFALO BILLS at HOUSTON TEXANS — BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related — resting veteran), DE Jerry Hughes (not injury related — resting veteran). LIMITED: DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), WR Andre Roberts (foot), CB Levi Wallace (ankle). TEXANS: DNP: TE Jordan Thomas (illness). LIMITED: S Jahleel Addae (achilles), WR Will Fuller (groin), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), LB Jacob Martin (knee), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (ankle), DE J.J. Watt (shoulder).

TENNESSEE TITANS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — TITANS: DNP: WR Adam Humphries (ankle). LIMITED: T Jack Conklin (knee), WR Cody Hollister (ankle), WR Kalif Raymond (concussion). FULL: LB Daren Bates (shoulder), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot). PATRIOTS: LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), S Terrence Brooks (groin), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin), CB Jason McCourty (groin).

Sunday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — VIKINGS: DNP: CB Mackensie Alexander (knee), LB Eric Kendricks (quadricep), S Andrew Sendejo (illness), DE Stephen Weatherly (illness). LIMITED: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstring). FULL: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), CB Mike Hughes (neck), S Jayron Kearse (foot), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), DT Shamar Stephen (knee). SAINTS: DNP: CB Eli Apple (ankle), RB Zach Line (knee). LIMITED: S Vonn Bell (knee), WR Michael Thomas (hand), RB Dwayne Washington (knee), WR Marcus Williams (groin).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — EAGLES: DNP: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), RB Miles Sanders (ankle). LIMITED: DE Derek Barnett (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps), TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back), T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Sidney Jones (back), CB Avonte Maddox (abdomen), CB Jalen Mills (ankle). SEAHAWKS: No report.

