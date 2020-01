NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

Saturday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — VIKINGS: OUT: CB Mackensie Alexander (knee), S Jayron Kearse (toe, knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Adam Thielen (ankle). 49ERS: QUESTIONABLE: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), DE Kentavius Street (knee).

TENNESSEE TITANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — TITANS: OUT: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), WR Adam Humphries (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Cody Hollister (ankle). RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (ankle), RB Mark Ingram (calf).

Sunday

HOUSTON TEXANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TEXANS: QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (knee), TE Jordan Akins (hamstring), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), TE Darren Fells (hip), WR Will Fuller (groin), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (knee). CHIEFS: OUT: CB Morris Claiborne (not injury related, shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DT Chris Jones (calf), TE Travis Kelce (knee).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — SEAHAWKS: DOUBTFUL: G Mike Iupati (neck). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (neck), S Marquise Blair (ankle), T Duane Brown (knee), T George Fant (groin), DT Quinton Jefferson (ankle). PACKERS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Kenny Clark (back), DT Tyler Lancaster (illness), RB Dan Vitale (knee, illness), RB Dexter Williams (illness).

