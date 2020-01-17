NFL Injury Report

Listen Live Sports

January 17, 2020
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TITANS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), T Jack Conklin (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Cody Hollister (ankle), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), LB David Long (knee). LIMITED: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), T Jack Conklin (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Cody Hollister (ankle), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), LB David Long (knee). FULL: CB Logan Ryan (illness). CHIEFS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Chris Jones (calf), RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness). LIMITED: DT Chris Jones (calf), TE Travis Kelce (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness). FULL: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), C Austin Reiter (wrist), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), G Andrew Wylie (ankle).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — PACKERS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Dan Vitale (knee). LIMITED: TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), LB Preston Smith (ankle), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). FULL: WR Geronimo Allison (illness), S Adrian Amos (chest), T Bryan Bulaga (not injury related), DT Kenny Clark (back), WR Ryan Grant (not injury related), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), LB Blake Martinez (hand), G Billy Turner (ankle). 49ERS: LIMITED: LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral).

