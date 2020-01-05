NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

