NFL Playoff Glance

January 11, 2020 11:29 pm
 
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Houston-Kansas City winner, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle-Green Bay winner at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

