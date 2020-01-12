Listen Live Sports

NFL Playoff Glance

January 12, 2020 9:48 pm
 
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12

Sunday, Jan. 12

Kansas City 51, Houston 31

Green Bay 28, Seattle 23

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

