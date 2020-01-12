NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
Tennessee 20, New England 13
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 11
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10
Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12
Kansas City 51, Houston 31
Green Bay 28, Seattle 23
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Jan. 26
|At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 2
|At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
