Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Playoff Glance

January 22, 2020 1:21 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Advertisement
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12

Sunday, Jan. 12

Kansas City 51, Houston 31

Green Bay 28, Seattle 23

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19

Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.

NFC vs. AFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate