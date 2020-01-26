NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 11

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12

Sunday, Jan. 12

Kansas City 51, Houston 31

Green Bay 28, Seattle 23

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 19

Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20

Pro Bowl Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC 38, NFC 33

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

