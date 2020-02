NFL Super Bowl Team Comparison

By The Associated Press

OFFENSE SF KC GAMES (Won-Lost) 13-3 12-4 FIRST DOWNS 336 350 Rushing 110 93 Passing 195 211 Penalty 31 46 YDS GAINED (tot) 6097 6067 Avg per Game 381.1 379.2 RUSHING (net) 2305 1569 Avg per Game 144.1 98.1 Rushes 498 375 Yards per Rush 4.6 4.2 PASSING (net) 3792 4498 Avg per Game 237.0 281.1 Passes Att. 478 576 Completed 331 378 Pct Completed 69.2 65.6 Sacked 36 25 Yards Lost 237 195 Had intercepted 13 5 Yards Opp Ret 215 23 Opp TDs on Int 1 0 PUNTS 52 49 Avg Yards 44.9 43.4 PUNT RETURNS 33 32 Avg Return 8.0 4.7 Returned for TD 0 0 KICKOFF RETURNS 20 37 Avg Return 20.4 25.1 Returned for TD 0 0 PENALTIES 105 107 Yards Penalized 939 1029 FUMBLES BY 19 20 Fumbles Lost 10 10 POSS. TIME (avg) 31:37 29:27 TOUCHDOWNS 51 47 Rushing 23 16 Passing 28 30 Returns 0 1 EXTRA-PT KICKS 41/42 45/48 2-PT CONVERSIONS 2/2 1 FIELD GOALS/FGA 23/31 34/38 POINTS SCORED 479 451 DEFENSE POINTS ALLOWED 310 308 OPP FIRST DOWNS 285 344 Rushing 105 115 Passing 150 190 Penalty 30 39 OPP YARDS GAINED 4509 5594 Avg per Game 281.8 349.6 OPP RUSHING(net) 1802 2501 Avg per Game 112.6 156.3 Rushes 401 416 Yards per Rush 4.5 4.9 OPP PASSING(net) 2707 3543 Avg per Game 169.2 221.4 Passes Att. 519 582 Completed 318 352 Pct Completed 61.3 60.5 Sacks 48 45 INTERCEPTED BY 12 16 Yards Returned 286 141 Returned for TD 3 1 OPP PUNT RETURNS 23 19 Avg return 5.7 4.7 OPP KICKOFF RET 48 37 Avg return 21.8 19.6 OPP TOUCHDOWNS 34 36 Rushing 11 14 Passing 23 21 Returns 0 0

