NHL All-Star Games Rosters

January 23, 2020 7:35 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday, Jan. 25 at Enterprise Center, St. Louis
(All-Star appearances in parentheses)
(x-Fan-elected captain)
Atlantic Division

F x-David Pastrnak, Boston (2nd)

F Jack Eichel, Buffalo (3rd)

F Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit (1st)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida (1st)

D Shea Weber, Montreal (7th)

D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, Toronto (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay (3rd)

F Anthony Duclair, Ottawa (1st)

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa (1st)

F Mitchell Marner, Toronto (1st)

Central Division

F Patrick Kane, Chicago (9th)

F x-Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (3rd)

F Tyler Seguin, Dallas (6th)

F Eric Staal, Minnesota (6th)

D Roman Josi, Nashville (3rd)

F Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis (3rd)

F David Perron, St. Louis (1st)

G Jordan Binnington, St. Louis (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg (2nd)

F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg (2nd)

Metropolitan Division

D x-Kris Letang, Pittsburgh (6th)

F Nico Hischier, New Jersey (1st)

D Seth Jones, Columbus (3rd)

D Jacob Slavin, Carolina (1st)

G Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh (1st)

F T.J. Oshie, Washington (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NY Rangers (1st)

F Mathew Barzal, NY Islanders (2nd)

F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia (1st)

D John Carlson, Washington (2nd)

G Braden Holtby, Washington (5th)

Pacific Division

G Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver (1st)

F Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary (1st)

D Mark Giordano, Calgary (3rd)

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver (1st)

F x-Connor McDavid, Edmonton (4th)

F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton (2nd)

F Tomas Hertl, San Jose (1st)

F Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles (5th)

F Max Pacioretty, Vegas (2nd)

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver (2nd)

G David Rittich, Calgary (1st)

