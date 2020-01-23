NHL All-Star Games Rosters

|Saturday, Jan. 25 at Enterprise Center, St. Louis
|(All-Star appearances in parentheses)
|(x-Fan-elected captain)
|Atlantic Division
F x-David Pastrnak, Boston (2nd)
F Jack Eichel, Buffalo (3rd)
F Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit (1st)
F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida (1st)
D Shea Weber, Montreal (7th)
D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay (2nd)
G Frederik Andersen, Toronto (1st)
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay (3rd)
F Anthony Duclair, Ottawa (1st)
F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa (1st)
F Mitchell Marner, Toronto (1st)
F Patrick Kane, Chicago (9th)
F x-Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (3rd)
F Tyler Seguin, Dallas (6th)
F Eric Staal, Minnesota (6th)
D Roman Josi, Nashville (3rd)
F Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis (3rd)
F David Perron, St. Louis (1st)
G Jordan Binnington, St. Louis (1st)
D Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis (2nd)
G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg (2nd)
F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg (2nd)
D x-Kris Letang, Pittsburgh (6th)
F Nico Hischier, New Jersey (1st)
D Seth Jones, Columbus (3rd)
D Jacob Slavin, Carolina (1st)
G Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh (1st)
F T.J. Oshie, Washington (1st)
F Chris Kreider, NY Rangers (1st)
F Mathew Barzal, NY Islanders (2nd)
F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia (1st)
D John Carlson, Washington (2nd)
G Braden Holtby, Washington (5th)
G Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver (1st)
F Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary (1st)
D Mark Giordano, Calgary (3rd)
D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver (1st)
F x-Connor McDavid, Edmonton (4th)
F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton (2nd)
F Tomas Hertl, San Jose (1st)
F Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles (5th)
F Max Pacioretty, Vegas (2nd)
F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver (2nd)
G David Rittich, Calgary (1st)
