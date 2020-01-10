NHL Calendar

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, St. Louis.

Feb. 15 — NHL Stadium Series: Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche, Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Feb. 24 — Trade deadline (3 p.m. EST)

March 2-4 — General managers meeting, Boca Raton, Fla.

April 4 — Regular season ends.

April 8 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

May 8-24 — IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland.

June 1-6 — NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.

June 13 — Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.

June 17 — NHL awards, Las Vegas.

June 26-27 — NHL draft, Montreal.

July 1 — Free agency begins (noon EDT).

