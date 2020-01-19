Niagara 72, Siena 71

SIENA (7-9)

Burns 4-6 4-4 13, Camper 8-14 4-5 21, Carey 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 3-6 0-0 6, Hein 1-2 0-0 2, King 2-5 0-0 6, Pickett 4-10 1-2 12, Young 2-4 5-8 9. Totals 25-50 14-19 71.

NIAGARA (6-11)

Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Hammond 3-11 6-8 12, Kratholm 4-8 0-0 8, Kuakumensah 8-11 0-1 17, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0, MacDonald 2-3 0-0 5, Roberts 2-3 2-2 8, Solomon 4-7 6-8 16, Towns 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 24-48 18-23 72.

Halftime_Siena 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Siena 7-16 (Pickett 3-6, King 2-4, Camper 1-1, Burns 1-2, Carey 0-1, Harris 0-1, Hein 0-1), Niagara 6-12 (Roberts 2-3, Solomon 2-3, Kuakumensah 1-1, MacDonald 1-2, Hammond 0-3). Fouled Out_Carey. Rebounds_Siena 29 (Young 8), Niagara 21 (Solomon 6). Assists_Siena 13 (Pickett 7), Niagara 13 (Towns 5). Total Fouls_Siena 20, Niagara 15.

