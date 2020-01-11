Niagara, Iona meet in conference play

Niagara (3-11, 1-2) vs. Iona (3-7, 1-2)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Niagara in a MAAC matchup. Niagara fell short in a 67-56 game at Quinnipiac in its last outing. Iona is coming off a 69-66 win over Rider in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Iona has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tajuan Agee, E.J. Crawford, Asante Gist and Isaiah Washington have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Eagles have allowed only 66.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 79.5 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TOWNS: James Towns has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 82 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iona is 0-7 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

COLD SPELL: Niagara has lost its last five road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 80.2 per game.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Niagara offense has turned the ball over on 16.3 percent of its possessions, the 19th-best mark in Division I. 23.3 percent of all Iona possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Gaels are ranked 338th, nationally).

