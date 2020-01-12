Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Niagara’s 15 3-pointers sinks Iona 70-69

January 12, 2020 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 20 points and Raheem Solomon scored 17 with a career-high 10 rebounds and Niagara beat Iona 70-69 on Sunday.

Solomon made a 3-pointer with 4:08 left to put Niagara up 67-65. Neither team scored during a two-minute stretch until Isaiah Washington made two foul shots to tie it. Nicholas Kratholm’s layup with 46.2 seconds left gave Niagara (4-11, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) the lead for good.

Ben Perez missed a 3 for the Gaels (3-8, 1-3) with 32 seconds to go before Justin Roberts made 1 of 2 from the foul line with 24 seconds remaining. Washington scored on a layup with 12 seconds left, but Iona failed to foul and Niagara was able to run out the clock.

Roberts added 18 points for Niagara, which finished 15-of-26 shooting from 3-point range; a season high. Solomon made all five of 3-point attempts.

Advertisement

E.J. Crawford led Iona with 22 points, Agee scored 20 with a career-high 17 rebounds, Washington and Isaiah Ross scored 12 apiece.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1966: First African-American Cabinet member appointed