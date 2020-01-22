Nicholls 91, Houston Baptist 83

HOUSTON BAPTIST (1-15)

DuBose 7-20 12-14 26, Gates 5-10 1-1 15, Dalton 0-1 0-0 0, Gomes 2-4 4-5 8, Pierre 4-6 2-2 13, Thomasson 2-6 0-0 4, Murphy 1-3 0-0 3, McKenzie 0-2 1-2 1, Iyeyemi 2-3 1-1 5, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Uloko 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 27-60 21-25 83.

NICHOLLS (13-7)

Alatishe 6-11 4-4 16, McClanahan 5-16 2-2 14, McGhee 7-12 3-4 20, Hunter 2-5 1-2 6, K.Johnson 5-7 2-2 12, A.Jones 4-8 1-2 9, Harvey 4-6 5-6 14, Lyons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 18-22 91.

Halftime_Nicholls 44-36. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 8-21 (Gates 4-9, Pierre 3-4, Murphy 1-1, Thomasson 0-2, DuBose 0-5), Nicholls 7-23 (McGhee 3-4, McClanahan 2-11, Harvey 1-2, Hunter 1-3, A.Jones 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Pierre. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 33 (DuBose 12), Nicholls 26 (Alatishe 11). Assists_Houston Baptist 11 (DuBose 4), Nicholls 12 (A.Jones 5). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 22, Nicholls 22. A_1,137 (3,800).

