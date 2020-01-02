Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NKU looks to extend streak vs Detroit

January 2, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Northern Kentucky (9-5, 1-1) vs. Detroit (2-12, 0-1)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Detroit. Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 17 points in its last seven wins over the Titans. Detroit’s last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2016, a 74-68 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors. Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner, Silas Adheke and Karl Harris have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Norse points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has had his hand in 52 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Detroit is 0-11 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Norse have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. Detroit has 36 assists on 71 field goals (50.7 percent) over its past three games while Northern Kentucky has assists on 30 of 59 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Northern Kentucky and Detroit are ranked atop the Horizon in terms of 3-point shooting. The Norse are ranked second in the conference with 8.9 3-pointers made per game this season while the Titans are ranked first at 9.4 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time