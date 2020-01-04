Listen Live Sports

NKU, Oakland meet in conference play

January 4, 2020 6:30 am
 
Northern Kentucky (9-6, 1-2) vs. Oakland (6-9, 1-1)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky pays visit to Oakland in a Horizon matchup. Northern Kentucky fell short in a 66-58 game at Detroit in its last outing. Oakland lost 96-69 loss at home to Wright State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner, Jalen Tate and Silas Adheke have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 89 percent of all Norse points over the team’s last five games.SHARPE CAN SHOOT: Sharpe has connected on 34.5 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 44 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Oakland is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 6-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Norse are 2-6 when opponents score more than 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Horizon teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

