NM looks for home win vs No. 4 San Diego St.

January 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

No. 4 San Diego State (21-0, 10-0) vs. New Mexico (16-6, 5-4)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico looks for its fourth straight win over No. 4 San Diego State at Dreamstyle Arena. The last victory for the Aztecs at New Mexico was an 83-56 win on March 1, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: New Mexico’s Corey Manigault, Zane Martin and Keith McGee have collectively accounted for 33 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Lobos points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Malachi Flynn has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: San Diego State has won its last seven road games, scoring 72.1 points and allowing 59.9 points during those contests. New Mexico has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 85.6 points while giving up 71.6.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aztecs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Lobos. New Mexico has an assist on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three matchups while San Diego State has assists on 41 of 71 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent San Diego State offense has turned the ball over on 16.3 percent of its possessions, the 23rd-best mark in Division I. 20.7 percent of all New Mexico possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Lobos are ranked 271st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

