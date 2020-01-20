No. 1 Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57

OKLAHOMA (12-6)

Bieniemy 2-4 0-0 5, Manek 7-13 3-4 21, Harmon 1-4 2-4 4, Doolittle 4-14 0-0 8, Reaves 3-17 0-0 8, Williams 2-4 1-2 7, Iwuakor 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Kuath 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 6-10 57.

BAYLOR (16-1)

Teague 4-13 6-7 16, Mitchell 5-12 0-0 13, Butler 2-13 0-1 4, Gillespie 6-8 0-1 12, Vital 1-5 0-1 2, Bandoo 1-4 2-2 5, Clark 3-4 0-0 6, Mayer 0-4 3-3 3. Totals 22-63 11-15 61.

Halftime_Baylor 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 9-25 (Manek 4-8, Williams 2-2, Reaves 2-11, Bieniemy 1-2, Doolittle 0-2), Baylor 6-26 (Mitchell 3-7, Teague 2-9, Bandoo 1-2, Mayer 0-1, Vital 0-1, Butler 0-6). Rebounds_Oklahoma 34 (Doolittle 11), Baylor 43 (Gillespie 15). Assists_Oklahoma 13 (Doolittle, Reaves 4), Baylor 11 (Bandoo 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 15, Baylor 12. A_9,217 (10,284).

