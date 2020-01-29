No. 1 Baylor 67, Iowa St. 53

BAYLOR (18-1)

Teague 6-14 1-2 15, Mitchell 4-10 2-2 10, Vital 4-6 0-0 8, Bandoo 4-11 2-2 12, Gillespie 5-6 2-2 12, Butler 4-11 0-0 8, Clark 1-2 0-1 2, Mayer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 7-9 67.

IOWA ST. (9-11)

Haliburton 4-11 9-9 17, Bolton 7-14 1-1 19, Jacobson 1-4 2-2 4, Nixon 1-7 1-2 3, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Young 1-4 0-1 2, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Conditt 2-5 0-0 4, Grill 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 13-15 53.

Halftime_Baylor 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 4-20 (Bandoo 2-4, Teague 2-8, Mitchell 0-2, Butler 0-6), Iowa St. 4-17 (Bolton 4-8, Jackson 0-2, Haliburton 0-3, Nixon 0-4). Rebounds_Baylor 37 (Vital, Gillespie 9), Iowa St. 26 (Haliburton 8). Assists_Baylor 14 (Vital 7), Iowa St. 7 (Haliburton 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 15, Iowa St. 14. A_13,896 (14,384).

