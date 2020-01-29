Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 1 Baylor 67, Iowa St. 53

January 29, 2020 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

BAYLOR (18-1)

Teague 6-14 1-2 15, Mitchell 4-10 2-2 10, Vital 4-6 0-0 8, Bandoo 4-11 2-2 12, Gillespie 5-6 2-2 12, Butler 4-11 0-0 8, Clark 1-2 0-1 2, Mayer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 7-9 67.

IOWA ST. (9-11)

Haliburton 4-11 9-9 17, Bolton 7-14 1-1 19, Jacobson 1-4 2-2 4, Nixon 1-7 1-2 3, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Young 1-4 0-1 2, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Conditt 2-5 0-0 4, Grill 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 13-15 53.

Halftime_Baylor 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 4-20 (Bandoo 2-4, Teague 2-8, Mitchell 0-2, Butler 0-6), Iowa St. 4-17 (Bolton 4-8, Jackson 0-2, Haliburton 0-3, Nixon 0-4). Rebounds_Baylor 37 (Vital, Gillespie 9), Iowa St. 26 (Haliburton 8). Assists_Baylor 14 (Vital 7), Iowa St. 7 (Haliburton 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 15, Iowa St. 14. A_13,896 (14,384).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
1|31 The Future of Money, Governance, and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck