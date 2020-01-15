Listen Live Sports

No. 1 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs Santa Clara

January 15, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Santa Clara (15-3, 2-1) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (18-1, 4-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga looks for its fifth straight conference win against Santa Clara. Gonzaga’s last WCC loss came against the Saint Mary’s Gaels 60-47 on March 12, 2019. Santa Clara beat Saint Mary’s by one point in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Filip Petrusev has averaged 16.6 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Corey Kispert is also a primary contributor, producing 14.1 points per game. The Broncos have been led by Trey Wertz, who is averaging 12.2 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up only 63.5 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 68.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TREY: Wertz has connected on 45.9 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Santa Clara is a perfect 13-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-3 when fewer than three Broncos players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Gonzaga has scored 92.6 points per game and allowed 66.7 over its 10-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked first among all Division I teams with an average of 87.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

