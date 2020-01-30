No. 1 South Carolina 87, Mississippi 32

SOUTH CAROLINA (20-1)

Boston 3-3 1-2 7, Herbert Harrigan 4-7 2-2 10, Beal 2-8 0-0 4, Cooke 3-6 2-4 8, Harris 4-8 0-0 10, Amihere 6-8 2-2 16, Saxton 2-3 1-2 5, Wesolek 1-3 2-2 5, Grissett 3-6 1-1 7, Henderson 3-4 2-2 9, Thompson 2-6 0-0 6, Totals 33-62 13-17 87

MISSISSIPPI (7-14)

Banks 1-5 2-2 4, Alexander 1-4 0-0 2, Cage 3-14 0-0 6, Lewis 0-6 0-0 0, Reid 5-10 2-2 12, Kitchens 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Rankin 0-4 2-2 2, Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 13-50 6-6 32

South Carolina 18 14 25 30 — 87 Mississippi 0 2 12 18 — 32

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 8-19 (Beal 0-3, Cooke 0-1, Harris 2-2, Amihere 2-3, Wesolek 1-2, Henderson 1-2, Thompson 2-6), Mississippi 0-10 (Cage 0-5, Lewis 0-5). Assists_South Carolina 14 (Cooke 3), Mississippi 7 (Cage 4). Fouled Out_Mississippi Kitchens, Smith. Rebounds_South Carolina 45 (Boston 3-8), Mississippi 22 (Kitchens 2-5). Total Fouls_South Carolina 9, Mississippi 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,225.

