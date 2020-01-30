Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 1 South Carolina 87, Mississippi 32

January 30, 2020 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTH CAROLINA (20-1)

Boston 3-3 1-2 7, Herbert Harrigan 4-7 2-2 10, Beal 2-8 0-0 4, Cooke 3-6 2-4 8, Harris 4-8 0-0 10, Amihere 6-8 2-2 16, Saxton 2-3 1-2 5, Wesolek 1-3 2-2 5, Grissett 3-6 1-1 7, Henderson 3-4 2-2 9, Thompson 2-6 0-0 6, Totals 33-62 13-17 87

MISSISSIPPI (7-14)

Banks 1-5 2-2 4, Alexander 1-4 0-0 2, Cage 3-14 0-0 6, Lewis 0-6 0-0 0, Reid 5-10 2-2 12, Kitchens 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Rankin 0-4 2-2 2, Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 13-50 6-6 32

South Carolina 18 14 25 30 87
Mississippi 0 2 12 18 32

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 8-19 (Beal 0-3, Cooke 0-1, Harris 2-2, Amihere 2-3, Wesolek 1-2, Henderson 1-2, Thompson 2-6), Mississippi 0-10 (Cage 0-5, Lewis 0-5). Assists_South Carolina 14 (Cooke 3), Mississippi 7 (Cage 4). Fouled Out_Mississippi Kitchens, Smith. Rebounds_South Carolina 45 (Boston 3-8), Mississippi 22 (Kitchens 2-5). Total Fouls_South Carolina 9, Mississippi 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,225.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck