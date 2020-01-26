No. 1 South Carolina 88, Georgia 53

SOUTH CAROLINA (19-1)

Boston 6-8 3-4 15, Herbert Harrigan 5-5 0-0 10, Beal 3-7 0-1 7, Cooke 2-6 5-7 9, Harris 6-10 0-0 13, Amihere 1-2 1-4 3, Saxton 3-6 0-0 6, Wesolek 0-0 0-0 0, Grissett 4-4 3-3 11, Henderson 5-9 4-6 14, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 35-58 16-25 88

GEORGIA (12-8)

Paul 6-14 0-0 13, Staiti 2-5 0-0 4, Caldwell 2-8 0-0 5, Connally 4-14 0-0 11, Morrison 2-7 1-1 5, Bates 1-4 1-2 3, Isaacs 0-3 0-0 0, Nicholson 1-2 0-0 2, Chapman 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 3-10 2-2 8, Totals 22-68 4-5 53

South Carolina 28 19 18 23 — 88 Georgia 8 22 17 6 — 53

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 2-3 (Beal 1-1, Harris 1-1, Thompson 0-1), Georgia 5-16 (Paul 1-2, Caldwell 1-3, Connally 3-8, Jones 0-3). Assists_South Carolina 19 (Harris 7), Georgia 11 (Connally 9). Fouled Out_Georgia Morrison, Bates. Rebounds_South Carolina 42 (Grissett 2-3), Georgia 32 (Paul 3-5). Total Fouls_South Carolina 13, Georgia 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,047.

