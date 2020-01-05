Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NO. 1 UCONN 80, SMU 42

January 5, 2020 6:57 pm
 
UCONN (12-0)

Irwin 5-5 0-0 14, Nelson-Ododa 2-6 0-1 4, Walker 6-16 1-1 15, Dangerfield 5-11 0-0 10, Williams 9-16 1-2 21, Adebayo 0-1 0-0 0, Bent 1-3 0-0 2, Griffin 3-4 2-2 8, Makurat 2-6 0-0 6, Totals 33-68 4-6 80.

SMU (6-7)

Cash 1-13 0-0 2, Bayliss 3-6 1-2 7, Bradley 4-13 1-4 11, Kay. White 3-9 0-2 6, JaQ. White 1-5 0-2 2, Leggett 0-3 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-0 2-2 2, Bacon 5-8 1-2 12, Totals 17-57 5-14 42.

UConn 19 30 18 13 —80
SMU 9 13 12 8 —42

3-Point Goals_UConn 10-23 (Irwin 4-4, Walker 2-6, Dangerfield 0-3, Williams 2-6, Makurat 2-4), SMU 3-6 (Bradley 2-4, JaQ. White 0-1, Bacon 1-1). Assists_UConn 29 (Dangerfield 8), SMU 12 (Bacon 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 42 (Nelson-Ododa 10), SMU 37 (Cash 11). Total Fouls_UConn 14, SMU 14. Technical Fouls_None.A_2,310.

