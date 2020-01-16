Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 10 Kentucky looks to extend streak vs Arkansas

January 16, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

No. 10 Kentucky (12-4, 3-1) vs. Arkansas (14-2, 3-1)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas. Kentucky has won by an average of 15 points in its last seven wins over the Razorbacks. Arkansas’ last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2014, a 71-67 win.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Arkansas has leaned on senior leadership while Kentucky has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to score 51 percent of all Arkansas points this season. On the other bench, freshmen Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this year.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jones has directly created 41 percent of all Arkansas field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Kentucky is 8-0 when it limits opponents to 62 or fewer points, and 4-4 when opposing teams exceed 62 points. Arkansas is 13-0 when holding opponents to 72 points or fewer, and 1-2 whenever teams score more than 72 on the Razorbacks.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Arkansas defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.5 percent of all possessions, the 22nd-best rate among Division I teams. Kentucky has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.3 percent through 16 games (ranking the Wildcats 271st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending