No. 10 Oregon St. 79, Colorado 52

OREGON ST. (17-4)

Brown 3-7 1-3 7, Jones 2-3 2-2 6, Pivec 3-5 2-3 8, Slocum 4-10 0-0 11, Tudor 1-3 0-0 3, Morris 1-2 1-2 3, Thropay 2-2 0-0 5, Goodman 9-14 1-2 26, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 2-3 3-5 8, Washington 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 28-53 10-17 79

COLORADO (14-6)

Tuitele 3-6 3-5 9, Caylao-Do 0-6 1-2 1, Clarke 2-10 0-0 5, Hollingshed 6-18 1-1 16, Sherrod 2-4 2-2 6, Jank 0-2 0-0 0, Whittaker 3-8 3-4 10, Volcy 0-1 0-0 0, Finau 0-4 2-2 2, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Kulinska 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 17-64 13-18 52

Oregon St. 19 18 24 18 — 79 Colorado 12 16 11 13 — 52

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 13-19 (Slocum 3-6, Tudor 1-2, Thropay 1-1, Goodman 7-9, Simmons 1-1), Colorado 5-26 (Tuitele 0-1, Caylao-Do 0-2, Clarke 1-7, Hollingshed 3-9, Jank 0-2, Whittaker 1-1, Finau 0-2, Knight 0-1, Kulinska 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 20 (Slocum 7), Colorado 11 (Caylao-Do 3). Fouled Out_Colorado Clarke. Rebounds_Oregon St. 50 (Brown 3-13), Colorado 27 (Tuitele 3-6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 16, Colorado 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,900.

