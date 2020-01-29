Listen Live Sports

No. 10 Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57

January 29, 2020 8:56 pm
 
DEPAUL (13-8)

Moore 5-12 3-4 14, Coleman-Lands 3-16 2-2 10, Weems 2-6 3-4 8, Reed 2-7 2-2 6, Hall 3-6 3-6 9, Butz 3-7 2-2 8, Ongenda 1-2 0-0 2, Jacobs 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 15-20 57.

SETON HALL (16-4)

Powell 7-21 8-13 24, Rhoden 5-8 2-5 14, McKnight 4-10 0-0 9, Cale 1-6 1-2 4, Gill 2-3 0-0 4, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Obiagu 2-2 2-5 6, Samuel 0-3 0-2 0, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Mamukelashvili 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-57 14-29 64.

Halftime_DePaul 29-28. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 4-15 (Coleman-Lands 2-8, Weems 1-1, Moore 1-4, Hall 0-1, Reed 0-1), Seton Hall 6-27 (Rhoden 2-5, Powell 2-10, Cale 1-3, McKnight 1-4, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Samuel 0-3). Fouled Out_Reed. Rebounds_DePaul 35 (Reed 7), Seton Hall 41 (Rhoden 11). Assists_DePaul 6 (Moore 4), Seton Hall 12 (McKnight 6). Total Fouls_DePaul 24, Seton Hall 23. A_9,302 (18,711).

