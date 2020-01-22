No. 10 Seton Hall 73, Providence 64

PROVIDENCE (11-9)

Duke 3-10 3-3 9, Diallo 5-14 2-3 13, White 2-11 2-2 6, Young 4-9 0-0 8, Gantt 1-3 5-6 7, Reeves 2-6 0-0 6, Watson 4-6 2-2 10, Pipkins 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 23-64 14-16 64.

SETON HALL (15-4)

McKnight 3-7 4-4 11, Powell 3-6 8-8 14, Gill 8-10 1-3 17, Cale 2-7 0-0 4, Rhoden 6-8 2-6 15, Reynolds 1-1 2-2 5, Samuel 2-3 1-2 5, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Obiagu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-45 18-25 73.

Halftime_Seton Hall 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Providence 4-24 (Reeves 2-6, Diallo 1-4, Pipkins 1-4, Gantt 0-1, Duke 0-4, White 0-5), Seton Hall 3-13 (Reynolds 1-1, Rhoden 1-2, McKnight 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Powell 0-2, Cale 0-4). Fouled Out_Watson. Rebounds_Providence 31 (Diallo 8), Seton Hall 25 (Rhoden 8). Assists_Providence 10 (Duke 5), Seton Hall 16 (McKnight 8). Total Fouls_Providence 20, Seton Hall 16.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.