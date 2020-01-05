NO. 10 UCLA 70, NO. 18 ARIZONA 58

FG FT Reb ARIZONA (13-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Reese 35 6-12 0-0 2-7 2 3 12 Thomas 31 4-12 0-0 3-5 3 5 10 Smith 22 2-5 2-2 1-4 0 5 6 Carter 31 2-10 2-2 1-4 1 1 8 McDonald 35 7-20 3-3 2-7 6 4 19 Benonysdottir 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Gul 7 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0 Alonso 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 Manumaleuga 6 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 3 Mote 13 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0 Nixon 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Pueyo 11 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0 Totals 200 22-66 7-7 10-33 14 20 58

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 7-24, (Thomas 2-6, Carter 2-5, McDonald 2-9, Manumaleuga 1-1, Reese 0-2, Pueyo 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Reese 1, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 13 (McDonald 5, Reese 2, Smith 2, Pueyo 2, Thomas 1, Carter 1)

Steals: 8 (Reese 2, Carter 2, McDonald 2, Thomas 1, Mote 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb UCLA (14-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Miller 16 2-4 1-4 3-4 1 4 5 Onyenwere 38 8-13 1-3 4-13 2 1 18 Corsaro 33 2-5 1-6 0-4 5 2 6 Dean 35 3-13 2-2 1-5 2 2 9 Osborne 22 3-5 2-2 1-2 1 3 10 Masikewich 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Chou 15 2-6 0-0 1-1 0 1 5 Horvat 24 3-7 2-2 3-10 1 3 10 Jefferson 7 0-2 0-2 0-4 0 1 0 Kay. Owens 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0 Jad. Owens 7 2-3 2-2 0-0 1 0 7 Totals 200 25-58 11-23 14-47 13 17 70

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 9-20, (Osborne 2-3, Horvat 2-3, Onyenwere 1-2, Corsaro 1-2, Dean 1-4, Chou 1-4, Jad. Owens 1-1, Jefferson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Osborne 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Dean 5, Miller 3, Horvat 3, Onyenwere 2, Osborne 2, Corsaro 1, Chou 1, Jad. Owens 1)

Steals: 7 (Onyenwere 2, Dean 2, Corsaro 1, Chou 1, Horvat 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

Arizona 17 14 13 14 —58 UCLA 14 17 28 11 —70

A_3,011.

Officials_Kent Johnson, InFini Robinson, Lisa Jones.

