NO. 10 UCLA 70, NO. 18 ARIZONA 58

|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA (13-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reese
|35
|6-12
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|3
|12
|Thomas
|31
|4-12
|0-0
|3-5
|3
|5
|10
|Smith
|22
|2-5
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|5
|6
|Carter
|31
|2-10
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|8
|McDonald
|35
|7-20
|3-3
|2-7
|6
|4
|19
|Benonysdottir
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gul
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Manumaleuga
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Mote
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Nixon
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pueyo
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-66
|7-7
|10-33
|14
|20
|58
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 7-24, (Thomas 2-6, Carter 2-5, McDonald 2-9, Manumaleuga 1-1, Reese 0-2, Pueyo 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Reese 1, Smith 1)
Turnovers: 13 (McDonald 5, Reese 2, Smith 2, Pueyo 2, Thomas 1, Carter 1)
Steals: 8 (Reese 2, Carter 2, McDonald 2, Thomas 1, Mote 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCLA (14-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|16
|2-4
|1-4
|3-4
|1
|4
|5
|Onyenwere
|38
|8-13
|1-3
|4-13
|2
|1
|18
|Corsaro
|33
|2-5
|1-6
|0-4
|5
|2
|6
|Dean
|35
|3-13
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|9
|Osborne
|22
|3-5
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|10
|Masikewich
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Chou
|15
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|5
|Horvat
|24
|3-7
|2-2
|3-10
|1
|3
|10
|Jefferson
|7
|0-2
|0-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Kay. Owens
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jad. Owens
|7
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|7
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|11-23
|14-47
|13
|17
|70
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 9-20, (Osborne 2-3, Horvat 2-3, Onyenwere 1-2, Corsaro 1-2, Dean 1-4, Chou 1-4, Jad. Owens 1-1, Jefferson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Osborne 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Dean 5, Miller 3, Horvat 3, Onyenwere 2, Osborne 2, Corsaro 1, Chou 1, Jad. Owens 1)
Steals: 7 (Onyenwere 2, Dean 2, Corsaro 1, Chou 1, Horvat 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arizona
|17
|14
|13
|14
|—58
|UCLA
|14
|17
|28
|11
|—70
A_3,011.
Officials_Kent Johnson, InFini Robinson, Lisa Jones.
