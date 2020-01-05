Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NO. 10 UCLA 70, NO. 18 ARIZONA 58

January 5, 2020 6:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
FG FT Reb
ARIZONA (13-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Reese 35 6-12 0-0 2-7 2 3 12
Thomas 31 4-12 0-0 3-5 3 5 10
Smith 22 2-5 2-2 1-4 0 5 6
Carter 31 2-10 2-2 1-4 1 1 8
McDonald 35 7-20 3-3 2-7 6 4 19
Benonysdottir 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gul 7 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Alonso 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Manumaleuga 6 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Mote 13 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Nixon 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Pueyo 11 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-66 7-7 10-33 14 20 58

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 7-24, (Thomas 2-6, Carter 2-5, McDonald 2-9, Manumaleuga 1-1, Reese 0-2, Pueyo 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Reese 1, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 13 (McDonald 5, Reese 2, Smith 2, Pueyo 2, Thomas 1, Carter 1)

Advertisement

Steals: 8 (Reese 2, Carter 2, McDonald 2, Thomas 1, Mote 1)

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UCLA (14-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Miller 16 2-4 1-4 3-4 1 4 5
Onyenwere 38 8-13 1-3 4-13 2 1 18
Corsaro 33 2-5 1-6 0-4 5 2 6
Dean 35 3-13 2-2 1-5 2 2 9
Osborne 22 3-5 2-2 1-2 1 3 10
Masikewich 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Chou 15 2-6 0-0 1-1 0 1 5
Horvat 24 3-7 2-2 3-10 1 3 10
Jefferson 7 0-2 0-2 0-4 0 1 0
Kay. Owens 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Jad. Owens 7 2-3 2-2 0-0 1 0 7
Totals 200 25-58 11-23 14-47 13 17 70

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 9-20, (Osborne 2-3, Horvat 2-3, Onyenwere 1-2, Corsaro 1-2, Dean 1-4, Chou 1-4, Jad. Owens 1-1, Jefferson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Osborne 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Dean 5, Miller 3, Horvat 3, Onyenwere 2, Osborne 2, Corsaro 1, Chou 1, Jad. Owens 1)

Steals: 7 (Onyenwere 2, Dean 2, Corsaro 1, Chou 1, Horvat 1)

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Technical Fouls: None.

Arizona 17 14 13 14 —58
UCLA 14 17 28 11 —70

A_3,011.

Officials_Kent Johnson, InFini Robinson, Lisa Jones.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set