NO. 10 UCLA 70, NO. 18 ARIZONA 58

ARIZONA (13-1)

Reese 6-12 0-0 12, Thomas 4-12 0-0 10, Smith 2-5 2-2 6, Carter 2-10 2-2 8, McDonald 7-20 3-3 19, Benonysdottir 0-0 0-0 0, Gul 0-1 0-0 0, Alonso 0-1 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 1-1 0-0 3, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 22-66 7-7 58.

UCLA (14-0)

Miller 2-4 1-4 5, Onyenwere 8-13 1-3 18, Corsaro 2-5 1-6 6, Dean 3-13 2-2 9, Osborne 3-5 2-2 10, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Chou 2-6 0-0 5, Horvat 3-7 2-2 10, Jefferson 0-2 0-2 0, Kay. Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Jad. Owens 2-3 2-2 7, Totals 25-58 11-23 70.

Arizona 17 14 13 14 —58 UCLA 14 17 28 11 —70

3-Point Goals_Arizona 7-24 (Reese 0-2, Thomas 2-6, Carter 2-5, McDonald 2-9, Manumaleuga 1-1, Pueyo 0-1), UCLA 9-20 (Onyenwere 1-2, Corsaro 1-2, Dean 1-4, Osborne 2-3, Chou 1-4, Horvat 2-3, Jefferson 0-1, Jad. Owens 1-1). Assists_Arizona 14 (McDonald 6), UCLA 13 (Corsaro 5). Fouled Out_Arizona Thomas, Smith, Rebounds_Arizona 33 (Reese 7), UCLA 47 (Onyenwere 13). Total Fouls_Arizona 20, UCLA 17. Technical Fouls_None.A_3,011.

