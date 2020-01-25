Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 10 UCLA 85, Washington 80, OT

January 25, 2020 1:31 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (10-8)

Henson 3-3 4-5 10, Rees 1-4 3-4 5, Melgoza 5-10 4-5 14, Peterson 5-12 0-0 13, Pleskevich 4-6 0-0 10, Rooks 1-3 0-0 3, Van Dyke 2-3 0-0 4, Bamberger 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 2-5 3-4 8, Griggsby 0-2 0-0 0, Watkins 3-6 1-2 8, Totals 28-58 15-20 80

UCLA (17-1)

Miller 2-5 0-0 4, Onyenwere 13-26 5-7 31, Corsaro 0-4 0-0 0, Dean 4-16 6-8 14, Osborne 2-10 1-4 5, Chou 7-14 0-0 18, Horvat 4-4 4-8 12, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 1-2 1, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-81 17-29 85

Washington 22 13 12 23 10 80
UCLA 11 14 26 19 15 85

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-23 (Rees 0-2, Peterson 3-6, Pleskevich 2-3, Rooks 1-2, Bamberger 1-2, Miller 1-3, Griggsby 0-2, Watkins 1-3), UCLA 4-28 (Onyenwere 0-3, Corsaro 0-2, Dean 0-7, Osborne 0-5, Chou 4-9, Jefferson 0-2). Assists_Washington 17 (Miller 4), UCLA 19 (Dean 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 39 (Melgoza 2-7), UCLA 46 (Osborne 8-12). Total Fouls_Washington 24, UCLA 22. Technical Fouls_UCLA TEAM 1. A_2,412.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in