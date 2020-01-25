No. 10 UCLA 85, Washington 80, OT

WASHINGTON (10-8)

Henson 3-3 4-5 10, Rees 1-4 3-4 5, Melgoza 5-10 4-5 14, Peterson 5-12 0-0 13, Pleskevich 4-6 0-0 10, Rooks 1-3 0-0 3, Van Dyke 2-3 0-0 4, Bamberger 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 2-5 3-4 8, Griggsby 0-2 0-0 0, Watkins 3-6 1-2 8, Totals 28-58 15-20 80

UCLA (17-1)

Miller 2-5 0-0 4, Onyenwere 13-26 5-7 31, Corsaro 0-4 0-0 0, Dean 4-16 6-8 14, Osborne 2-10 1-4 5, Chou 7-14 0-0 18, Horvat 4-4 4-8 12, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 1-2 1, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-81 17-29 85

Washington 22 13 12 23 10 — 80 UCLA 11 14 26 19 15 — 85

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-23 (Rees 0-2, Peterson 3-6, Pleskevich 2-3, Rooks 1-2, Bamberger 1-2, Miller 1-3, Griggsby 0-2, Watkins 1-3), UCLA 4-28 (Onyenwere 0-3, Corsaro 0-2, Dean 0-7, Osborne 0-5, Chou 4-9, Jefferson 0-2). Assists_Washington 17 (Miller 4), UCLA 19 (Dean 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 39 (Melgoza 2-7), UCLA 46 (Osborne 8-12). Total Fouls_Washington 24, UCLA 22. Technical Fouls_UCLA TEAM 1. A_2,412.

